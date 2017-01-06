 Skip to Content
Colorado low will bring us more snow
8 hours ago
Get ready for another fresh blanket of snow. Environment Canada says a Colorado low is approaching Ontario and it has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, Burlington, the GTA and Niagara. It says the system will...
St. Joseph's Hospital unveils its newest "game changer"
1 hour ago
It's being called "a game changer" at Hamilton's St. Joseph's Hospital. The hospital has officially...
Redeveloping Stelco lands a "massive opportunity"
58 minutes ago
Calling it a massive opportunity, Hamilton's city manager says talks are intensifying with various parties...
Ferguson hopes to retain Police Services Board chair
1 hour ago
He'd like another term at the top. City councillor Lloyd Ferguson is hoping to stay on as the chair...
Stoney Creek man charged with stunt driving... again
8 hours ago
The third time is not likely to be a charm for a Stoney Creek man. The 20 year old has been charged...
5 dead, 8 injured in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting in Florida
Jan 06, 2017
WATCH ABOVE: No other shooter at Fort Lauderdale airport: Police Five people were killed and at least...
Teen found dead near Burlington high school
Jan 08, 2017
A 19-year-old is dead after falling off the roof of a Burlington high school. Halton Regional Police...
Police release images of suspects in Barton Street robbery
Jan 07, 2017
Hamilton Police have released images of two suspects in a store robbery in early December. Police...
Councillor says escarpment safety must be a priority
Jan 06, 2017
As the downbound lanes of the Claremont Access remain off-limits, a mountain councillor is renewing...
Ancaster's newest school opens its doors
Jan 06, 2017
Hamilton's newest elementary school opens its doors on Monday. Tiffany Hills is located on a 2.4...
New banquet operator set to take over at LaSalle Park
Jan 06, 2017
A major change is taking place this month at one of the area's most popular wedding and reception venues. Edge...
Halton Police looking for latest "fugitive"
Jan 06, 2017
It's a new year and Halton Police are continuing with their "Fugitive Friday" initiative. It aims...
Hamilton Traffic

Local Sports

Hamilton adds Memorial Cup winner in D swap with North Bay
1 hour ago
The Hamilton Bulldogs swapped blueliners with North Bay; acquiring defenseman Stephen Templeton, a 5th...
Entertainment News

Jim Carrey joins rocker Alice Cooper for NYE benefit concert
1 hour ago
While it was Mariah Carey’s cringe-inducing lip-sync fail on New Year’s Eve that made headlines,...
Meet the 1.5 tonne unmanned drone capable of flying a human being at nearly 200 kph
1 hour ago
After 15 years of development, an Israeli tech firm is optimistic it can finally get its 1.5 tonne people-carrying drone off...
WATCH: Man captures moment tractor-trailer crashes into vehicles on Highway 401
1 hour ago
A chilling video posted on social media captured the moment a tractor-trailer collided into multiple...
Happening In Hamilton

20 New Year's Eve Events In the Hamilton Area
Dec 30, 2016
New Years Eve is just around the corner, and if you don't have plans yet to celebrate, here is a list...
26 Holiday Things To Do In Hamilton
Dec 08, 2016
With only a few weeks left until Christmas, there's still plenty of Christmas themed events, carols,...
6 Intriguing Public Art Displays In Hamilton Worth Seeing
Nov 22, 2016
Hamilton has a variety of public art on display throughout the city that you can explore and discover!...
National News

Toronto

Police hunt for suspect after Orlando cop fatally shot outside a Walmart
2 hours ago
WATCH: 401 pileup near Bowmanville captured on video
3 hours ago
Shots fired in Etobicoke
3 hours ago
Man wanted in robbery and assault of sex worker
3 hours ago

Vancouver

BUSINESS REPORT: Business can only get better when starting near the bottom
12 minutes ago
UBC reverses decision, John Furlong to speak at fundraiser
32 minutes ago
Soldiers leaving military need more support: Canadian Forces ombudsman
50 minutes ago
Langley School District moving quickly to hire more teachers
2 hours ago

Edmonton

Oilers assign Puljujarvi to AHL, waive goalie Gustavsson
3 hours ago
Family forgives dog owners as Alberta boy recovers from attack in hospital
4 hours ago
St. Albert mayor confident major strides can be made on joint transit
7 hours ago
Westboro Elementary school closed Monday
15 hours ago

Winnipeg

Tabby Kitten and Christmas Gifts Stolen From Brandon Homes
1 hour ago
River Trails Officially Open
1 hour ago
Police Seize Dangerous Explosives from North End House
1 hour ago
Trial Underway for 2013 Double Homicide in Wolseley
3 hours ago

More National News

