Budget talks resume amidst challenges
Jan 20, 2017
City councillors have work to do to reach their goal of an inflationary, 1.8% tax increase in 2017. Progress has been made, but General Manager of Finance Mike Zegarac says reaching that target still requires over 20 million dollars...
Fred Eisenberger, big city mayors meet with Prime Minister
Jan 20, 2017
Canada's big city mayors have met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their latest gathering in...
Trump vows to put ‘America first’ in inaugural address
Jan 20, 2017
WATCH LIVE: Inauguration day coverage continues in Washington The world was watching Friday as President...
Busy night for Hamilton firefighters
Jan 20, 2017
A fairly busy night for Hamilton firefighters. Crews were called to a vacant house on Fruitland Road,...
Two Hamilton cops hurt in rear end crash
Jan 20, 2017
Two Hamilton police officers are recovering after being hurt when their cruisers were rear ended in...
McMaster study among most influential of 2016
Jan 20, 2017
A Hamilton based medical study that suggests using statins as a preventative medicine for heart disease...
Tim Hortons set to fully launch Mobile App
Jan 20, 2017
Craving a double-double or an apple fritter? There's an app for that. The parent company of Tim...
Fire at Hamilton law office now considered arson (Video)
Jan 19, 2017
Hamilton Police say there is evidence of arson in the fire at Centennial Law Offices on 19 King Street...
Donald Trump pledges to unify the U.S. (Video)
Jan 20, 2017
WATCH: President-elect Donald Trump took time to thank Americans at the "Make America Great Again" rally...
Tom Mulcair pledges to continue fighting for Steelworkers
Jan 19, 2017
The leader of the federal NDP has delivered a message of support to workers and retirees at Stelco vowing...
Turning sludge into fertilizer
Jan 19, 2017
There's a new plan for dealing with sludge that is left over from the city's sewage treatment process. The...
Decorated war veteran named in fatal Hamilton Mountain crash
Jan 19, 2017
A Canadian war vet has now been identified as the victim of a crash on Hamilton Mountain. William...
Bulldogs star lands on NHL Central Scouting's draft board
Jan 19, 2017
The NHL Central Scouting Bureau is out with its list of top North American draft-eligible skaters for...
[WATCH] - Betty White Finds Out A GoFundMe Page Was Started For Her!!
9 hours ago
Can I just say that Betty White is the cutest person ever?!?! Like, EVER!! At the end of 2016 a GoFundMe...
Daft Punk's album "Homework" turns 20!!
23 hours ago
Crazy to think 20 years Daft Punk released "Homework" back in 1997. Where would be without songs like...
[WATCH] Ice Dragon Boating Is Canada's Newest Winter Passtime
Jan 20, 2017
  Winter sports are not for everybody...     But what if I told you,...
Toronto Police seek public assistance in locating missing 64-year-old man
4 hours ago
Fog Advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
5 hours ago
Blue Jays hold news conference to announce signing of Jose Bautista
6 hours ago
Thousands of people at Queens Park Saturday in support of women’s rights
8 hours ago

MLA questions Christy Clark’s motive for stopping controversial stipend
1 hour ago
BUSINESS REPORT: Inauguration day won’t likely calm volatile markets
8 hours ago
Thousands march in Vancouver for women’s rights, demonstrate against Trump administration
10 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing East Vancouver senior found safe
17 hours ago

Hendricks to play 500th game, LB gets start as Oilers visit Flames
2 hours ago
Dr. David Swann speaks on children in care
2 hours ago
Around 2,000 gathered at Edmonton Women's March
2 hours ago
Man dies in hospital after reports of gunfire in north Edmonton
8 hours ago

Thousands of Winnipeggers join in Women’s March on Washington
5 hours ago
LISTEN: Potholes in January?
5 hours ago
Skating Trails Closed At The Forks Due To Warm Weather
7 hours ago
Winnipeg’s Kapyong Barracks Set To Be Demolished: DND
Jan 21, 2017

