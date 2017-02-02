 Skip to Content
Multiple alarm blaze at Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre extinguished
2 hours ago
A multiple alarm blaze on the first floor of the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre located on Barton Street East has been downgraded. Hamilton Fire is in the process of clearing the building of smoke. No word on any injuries....
Hamilton's Muslim community holds open house
4 hours ago
Hamilton's Muslim community is inviting you into its home. Members say they have been "overwhelmed...
Man charged in Belleville Tim Hortons cup theft
5 hours ago
Call it a no-win situation. A 19-year-old man has been charged after a number of Tim Hortons Roll...
St. Joe's Villa beating: protecting the vulnerable
10 hours ago
The Hamilton family of an elderly man who was beaten in his nursing home bed wants to make it sure doesn't...
Sentencing delay for Hamilton man
8 hours ago
A delay in the sentencing for a Hamilton man charged in the drowning death of a child in St. Lucia. Sahab...
Michael Bublé shares good-news update on son, Noah
9 hours ago
Reports out of Argentina began to surface on Thursday morning about Canadian singer Michael Bublé‘s...
Family of beating victim at nursing home wants answers
14 hours ago
The family of an elderly Hamilton man who was beaten in his nursing home bed at St. Joe's Villa wants...
Toronto drug suspect may be in Hamilton
13 hours ago
Toronto police think a woman wanted in a drug investigation could be in the Hamilton area. 29 year...
Halton Police still looking for wanted man
11 hours ago
Halton Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Mississauga man. He faces a handful of charges...
Much of Hamilton's opioid problem is China, Internet
14 hours ago
The source of much of Hamilton's opioid problem is China and the most common place to buy it is the...
Controversial tower proposed in Burlington
14 hours ago
Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring has said his city needs to grow upwards and not out. But a plan for...
Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
Feb 02, 2017
What was it like growing up in Quebec? It’s a question I get often. My boilerplate response generally...
Nominees for the 2016 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award
Feb 02, 2017
The nominees for the 2016 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award have been named. The Bill Sturrup...
TEASER: Here's your first look at Season 2 of "Stranger Things!"
7 minutes ago
Calling all fans of Stranger Things...time to get PUMPED!!! Netflix has released a photo of the first...
WATCH: Zayn releases acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"
5 hours ago
Get ready to swoon! Zayn Malik released an acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - his...
Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage for surprise appearance in Toronto
5 hours ago
WATCH: The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie surprised the audience at a Blue Rodeo concert when he...
Multiple-alarm blaze erupts at Hamilton jail
47 minutes ago
Seattle judge puts the brakes on Trump’s travel ban
1 hour ago
WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Calgary after smoke issues for second time
4 hours ago
Province taking action after children's surgeries affected by Trump travel ban
The Simi Sara Show: Why are Delta and Richmond fighting over a casino south of the Fraser?
2 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing 91-year-old woman found safe
3 hours ago
Victim of fatal Stanley Park stabbing identified as 61-year-old man
4 hours ago
The Jon McComb Show: Meet the VSO's new maestro
Does Edmonton need more public washrooms? The city wants to know
2 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers fans buy Predators jersey for young Nashville fan: ‘It was really unexpected’
3 hours ago
Edmonton man to spend 15 months behind bars for selling drug-infused baked goods
3 hours ago
Former Golden Bear making his mark with Hurricanes
HSC Foundation Radiothon Surpasses Donation Record
1 hour ago
Winnipeg Woman Says Sympathy Cards Filled With Money Stolen From Mother’s Funeral
3 hours ago
Mounties Looking For Missing Grunthal Girl
4 hours ago
Police: Man Attacked Two More People Before Tuesday Arrest
