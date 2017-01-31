1 hour ago
WATCH ABOVE: Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould confirmed Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed Liberal MPs that the party is abandoning its promise of seeking electoral reform. Prime Minister Justin...
7 hours ago
They survived the accommodation review process and now 36 Hamilton public elementary schools are about...
8 hours ago
Hamilton City Councillors are remembering their former colleague Marvin Caplan after word of his sudden...
8 hours ago
As it continues its restructuring, Stelco has let go some employees while hiring others. President...
3 hours ago
DeGroote School of Business Professor Marin Ryder says some of the 20 salaried workers being let go...
22 hours ago
There is a new support program for jurors in Ontario. Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says it will make...
23 hours ago
The Toronto Real Estate Board is expecting another year of double-digit price increases and a similar...
Jan 31, 2017
The city will try again to remove some property in Lower Stoney Creek from the Greenbelt. The planning...
Jan 31, 2017
Hamilton's planning committee has unanimously rejected a development application that would dramatically...
Jan 31, 2017
WATCH ABOVE: Doctor expects two mosque shooting victims in critical condition to recover Two people...
Jan 31, 2017
Encouraging stats on organ donations in Hamilton. The Trillium Gift of Life Network says 36 per cent...
Jan 30, 2017
Hundreds gathered in front of City Hall last night to show their solidarity with the muslim community...
Hamilton Traffic
Local Sports
Jan 30, 2017
It was a pointless weekend for the Hamilton Bulldogs. Hayden McCool had a goal and two assists as...
Feature Poll
Do you support the idea of a ban on online marketing of fast foods, snacks and beverages aimed at children?
Voting ends: Feb. 1, 2017 @ 11:59 PM
Entertainment News
35 minutes ago
Get ready for some truly "awwww" inducing Beyonce news! The...
41 minutes ago
Alan Thicke's youngest son, Carter, 19, is opening up about the last moments he shared with his father. In...
2 hours ago
As epic feuds go, none is as acrimonious or unrelenting as the dog-cat vendetta. Stuck in a bitter...
Featured Show Clips
The Bill Kelly Show
The Scott Thompson Show
National News
Toronto
Vancouver
Edmonton
Winnipeg
Old Hell's Angels Club House Up for Sale
1 hour ago
A Tale of Two Januaries
4 hours ago