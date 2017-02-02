2 hours ago
A multiple alarm blaze on the first floor of the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre located on Barton Street East has been downgraded. Hamilton Fire is in the process of clearing the building of smoke. No word on any injuries....
4 hours ago
Hamilton's Muslim community is inviting you into its home. Members say they have been "overwhelmed...
5 hours ago
Call it a no-win situation. A 19-year-old man has been charged after a number of Tim Hortons Roll...
10 hours ago
The Hamilton family of an elderly man who was beaten in his nursing home bed wants to make it sure doesn't...
8 hours ago
A delay in the sentencing for a Hamilton man charged in the drowning death of a child in St. Lucia. Sahab...
9 hours ago
Reports out of Argentina began to surface on Thursday morning about Canadian singer Michael Bublé‘s...
14 hours ago
The family of an elderly Hamilton man who was beaten in his nursing home bed at St. Joe's Villa wants...
13 hours ago
Toronto police think a woman wanted in a drug investigation could be in the Hamilton area. 29 year...
11 hours ago
Halton Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Mississauga man. He faces a handful of charges...
14 hours ago
The source of much of Hamilton's opioid problem is China and the most common place to buy it is the...
14 hours ago
Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring has said his city needs to grow upwards and not out. But a plan for...
Feb 02, 2017
What was it like growing up in Quebec? It’s a question I get often. My boilerplate response generally...
Feb 02, 2017
The nominees for the 2016 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award have been named. The Bill Sturrup...
7 minutes ago
Calling all fans of Stranger Things...time to get PUMPED!!! Netflix has released a photo of the first...
5 hours ago
Get ready to swoon! Zayn Malik released an acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - his...
5 hours ago
WATCH: The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie surprised the audience at a Blue Rodeo concert when he...