Crash kills SUV driver on the Linc
12 hours ago
After being closed most of the night, the Westbound Linc is open to traffic again following a fatal two vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 o'clock Wednesday afternoon near Dartnall Road. Police say it involved a refrigerator...
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
15 hours ago
Mary Tyler Moore, best known for starring on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 80. TMZ...
Man charged after on-ice assault at Hamilton hockey arena
13 hours ago
Hamilton police have charged a 48-year-old man after an alleged on-ice fight at a local hockey arena. Police...
Unions making case for clean hospitals
19 hours ago
Saying lives are at risk -- a union is sounding the alarm about the cleanliness of Ontario's hospitals...
Bay LRT stop passes budget test
19 hours ago
The proposal to put an LRT stop at Bay Street has been given the thumbs up from the City's project director. Paul...
Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 gold medal after teammate fails doping test
19 hours ago
Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has been stripped of a gold medal won in relay event in 2008 in Beijing...
Bold procedure saves Burlington woman's life
23 hours ago
A Burlington mother's life has been saved with a radical procedure doctors believe had never been done...
Hamilton man pleads guilty in St. Lucia
23 hours ago
The Hamilton man charged in the drowning death of a child in St. Lucia has entered a guilty plea. Sahab...
Police arrest downtown stabbing suspect
23 hours ago
Hamilton Police have made an arrest in a stabbing downtown. Police were called to King Street East,...
Hamilton councillors eye Binbrook Conservation Area
Jan 24, 2017
There's a new twist to the uneasy relationship between The City of Hamilton and the Niagara Peninsula...
Inquest called into industrial death
Jan 24, 2017
An inquest has been announced into a workplace fatality, two summers ago, in Hamilton. It will begin...
Two bodies exhumed in Elizabeth Wettlaufer case
Jan 24, 2017
Exhumations of two bodies have been performed as the investigation into the alleged murders of eight...
Bulldogs make their pitch to host 100th Memorial Cup (Audio)
Jan 25, 2017
The owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs is happy with how the team's 2018 Memorial Cup bid presentation was...
MORE #AllDayBreakfast on the way for CANADA next month!!!
1 hour ago
It's coming....really soon!!! While McDonalds started #AllDayBreakfast earlier this month at...
Taylor Swift TEASES new video for #FiftyShadesDarker song #IDontWannaLiveForever ...
2 hours ago
The movie hits theatres February 9th and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from Taylor Swift and Zayn will...
The WORST sound in the world!
9 hours ago
Soooo... what would you say is the WORST sound in the world?? Nails on a chalkboard?? People chewing...
Toronto

Toronto police issue apology on Twitter after officer’s AIDS comment caught on video
4 minutes ago
Coach accused of assaulting player at Hamilton arena
7 hours ago
University of Guelph student petitions school to do more in wake of 4 student suicides
11 hours ago
UPDATE: Pedestrian fatality on Stouffville GO train line ruled suicide, service resumes
12 hours ago

Vancouver

City of Vancouver rolls out False Creek Flats draft plan
58 minutes ago
Canucks top Avalanche on the road
1 hour ago
Some school districts concerned over smaller class size logistics
1 hour ago
UPDATE: BC SPCA investigating after dog lost more than 30 pounds at Richmond kennel, president says they did what they could
5 hours ago

Edmonton

Oilers blank Ducks 4-0
6 hours ago
Oilers set for showdown with Ducks
12 hours ago
AHS decision causes Edmonton woman to worry about her independence
13 hours ago
Edmonton tunneling projects running again more than 2 months after worker death
13 hours ago

Winnipeg

Yuletide Bandit, Michael Syrnyk, to be released from prison in April
9 hours ago
Fire Commissioner Warns About Snowy Rooftops
12 hours ago
Police Looking for Suspect After Two Pepper Spray Attacks
13 hours ago
WATCH: Crime Stoppers Doubles Rewards Leading to Arrest of Fentanyl Drug Dealers
15 hours ago

