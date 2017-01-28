 Skip to Content
Canadians with dual citizenship won't be impacted by Trump's immigration order
17 hours ago
The Prime Minister's Office has been assured that Canadians from any of the seven countries on Donald Trump's ban list won't be turned away at the United States border. In a statement released Saturday night, Prime Minister Justin...
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration order, halting deportations
17 hours ago
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of those being detained at airports due to...
Hamilton moves to better opioid monitoring
Jan 28, 2017
Hamilton is taking its fight against the opioid crisis to the next level by ramping up surveillance...
Rural Hamiltonians protest replacement pipeline
Jan 28, 2017
The National Energy Board has approved the replacement of a segment of pipeline, but rural Hamiltonians...
Hamilton looking at lowering default speed limit
Jan 28, 2017
You might be driving a little slower on residential roads in the near future. The City is looking...
Council divided on transit budget
Jan 27, 2017
The city's director of transit is the latest to present her 2017 budget at city hall. It calls for...
Hamiltonians protest pipeline approval
Jan 27, 2017
A rally is being held on Friday afternoon in front of Hamilton's federal building to protest the National...
Municipalities to get double gas tax share
Jan 27, 2017
Premier Wynne has announced her government is giving a booster shot to local transit. She's announced...
Toronto mayor fumes at 'paternalistic' government over road tolls
Jan 27, 2017
WATCH ABOVE: Tory says he doesn’t want to be treated ‘as a little boy going up to Queen’s Park...
Oakville man wanted on numerous charges
Jan 27, 2017
Police are searching for an Oakville man who is wanted on numerous charges. An arrest warrant is...
Province suspends all new admissions at Woodstock nursing home
Jan 27, 2017
All admissions at a Woodstock nursing home have been halted by the province, as a former employee of...
OPP arrest American woman in Hamilton
Jan 27, 2017
A takedown on the Toronto Bound QEW near Burlington Street snarled traffic during the afternoon commute. It's...
Bulldogs show Spirit, but lose in Saginaw
Jan 27, 2017
The Hamilton Bulldogs have opened their three game road trip with a loss. Despite rallying from a...
Picture This - The CN Tower... As a Condo Building!!
2 hours ago
The views would be AMAZING, but could you handle the height?! The company Quadrangle has 're-imagined'...
[WATCH] - Trailer for the Academy Awards!!
5 hours ago
One of the biggest nights in Hollywood is coming up!! The Oscars, which celebrate the best in film,...
[WATCH] - Hashtags with Jimmy Fallon - #WorstLieIEverTold
Jan 28, 2017
Oh boy!! Every week Jimmy Fallon's 'Hashtags' segment on the Tonight Show absolutely kills me!! This...
Petition calling on UK to disallow Trump to make a state visit reaches massive numbers
3 hours ago
German police find 6 teenagers dead in a garden house
5 hours ago
Toronto Police searching for man wanted in sexual assault investigation near Yonge and Steeles
9 hours ago
Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal at Australian Open to win men's title
National science event coming to Terry Fox Secondary to celebrate Canada’s 150th
1 hour ago
B.C. to lift foreign buyer’s tax to people with work permits
3 hours ago
Jenny Kwan calls for emergency debate over Donald Trump’s ‘alarming actions’
4 hours ago
Search for missing 20-year-old hiker continues in Nanaimo
Edmonton man denied entry to flight to United States
1 hour ago
Telephone town halls planned for budget input from Albertans
2 hours ago
ETS Driver attacked Friday afternoon
3 hours ago
Alberta sees New Year spike in flu outbreaks
Former Refugee Living In Winnipeg On Trump’s Travel Ban
3 hours ago
Car Crashes Through Restaurant For Second Time In Six Months
4 hours ago
Former Winnipeg Police Chief turns in to Author
12 hours ago
Winnipeggers urging dog owners to clean up
