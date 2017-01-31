 Skip to Content
Trudeau abandons electoral reform plan
1 hour ago
WATCH ABOVE: Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould confirmed Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed Liberal MPs that the party is abandoning its promise of seeking electoral reform. Prime Minister Justin...
Major upgrades planned for Hamilton Public schools
7 hours ago
They survived the accommodation review process and now 36 Hamilton public elementary schools are about...
Remembering former Hamilton councillor Marvin Caplan
8 hours ago
Hamilton City Councillors are remembering their former colleague Marvin Caplan after word of his sudden...
Restructuring Stelco lets go of 29 employees
8 hours ago
As it continues its restructuring, Stelco has let go some employees while hiring others. President...
Stelco salaried workers severance in limbo
3 hours ago
DeGroote School of Business Professor Marin Ryder says some of  the 20 salaried workers being let go...
Province announces juror support program
22 hours ago
There is a new support program for jurors in Ontario. Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says it will make...
Real estate remains red hot
23 hours ago
The Toronto Real Estate Board is expecting another year of double-digit price increases and a similar...
City tries again for Greenbelt relief
Jan 31, 2017
The city will try again to remove some property in Lower Stoney Creek from the Greenbelt. The planning...
19 storey tower rejected in Stoney Creek
Jan 31, 2017
Hamilton's planning committee has unanimously rejected a development application that would dramatically...
Quebec City mosque shooting: 2 victims remain in critical condition
Jan 31, 2017
WATCH ABOVE:  Doctor expects two mosque shooting victims in critical condition to recover Two people...
Hamilton above Ontario average for organ donors
Jan 31, 2017
Encouraging stats on organ donations in Hamilton. The Trillium Gift of Life Network says 36 per cent...
Hamilton rallies in support of Muslim community
Jan 30, 2017
Hundreds gathered in front of City Hall last night to show their solidarity with the muslim community...
Bulldogs come up empty handed
Jan 30, 2017
It was a pointless weekend for the Hamilton Bulldogs. Hayden McCool had a goal and two assists as...
Beyonce Just Made a HUGE Announcement -- So Happy For Her!
35 minutes ago
  Get ready for some truly "awwww" inducing Beyonce news!     The...
Alan Thicke's son, Carter, talks last moments with father: 'Everything seemed fine'
41 minutes ago
Alan Thicke's youngest son, Carter, 19, is opening up about the last moments he shared with his father. In...
The Westminster Dog Show is now including cats
2 hours ago
As epic feuds go, none is as acrimonious or unrelenting as the dog-cat vendetta. Stuck in a bitter...
Toronto

Trudeau not proceeding with electoral reform
1 hour ago
Eight people charged in 'Project High Class' break and enter investigation
2 hours ago
Parents urging Toronto city council not to slash child care grants
5 hours ago
Rob Stewart, Toronto ‘Sharkwater’ filmmaker and conservationist, missing off Florida coast
5 hours ago

Vancouver

Number of organs testing positive for illicit drugs is up: B.C. Transplant
31 minutes ago
VSB looking into retired teachers to address class size and composition
1 hour ago
Three arrests following major drug seizure in Surrey
1 hour ago
Justin Trudeau abandons long-held promise of electoral reform
1 hour ago

Edmonton

Leduc man killed in crash northeast of Edmonton
32 minutes ago
Fatality report finds errors contributed to death of Alberta mental health worker
44 minutes ago
Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting
1 hour ago
UPDATED: Trudeau says electoral reform no longer on the table
1 hour ago

Winnipeg

Public Schools Getting Smaller Boost In Education Funding
43 minutes ago
Old Hell's Angels Club House Up for Sale
1 hour ago
WATCH: Quebec City Mosque Left With Blood Stains After Deadly Shooting
2 hours ago
A Tale of Two Januaries
4 hours ago

