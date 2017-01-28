17 hours ago
The Prime Minister's Office has been assured that Canadians from any of the seven countries on Donald Trump's ban list won't be turned away at the United States border. In a statement released Saturday night, Prime Minister Justin...
17 hours ago
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of those being detained at airports due to...
Jan 28, 2017
Hamilton is taking its fight against the opioid crisis to the next level by ramping up surveillance...
Jan 28, 2017
The National Energy Board has approved the replacement of a segment of pipeline, but rural Hamiltonians...
Jan 28, 2017
You might be driving a little slower on residential roads in the near future. The City is looking...
Jan 27, 2017
The city's director of transit is the latest to present her 2017 budget at city hall. It calls for...
Jan 27, 2017
A rally is being held on Friday afternoon in front of Hamilton's federal building to protest the National...
Jan 27, 2017
Premier Wynne has announced her government is giving a booster shot to local transit. She's announced...
Jan 27, 2017
WATCH ABOVE: Tory says he doesn’t want to be treated ‘as a little boy going up to Queen’s Park...
Jan 27, 2017
Police are searching for an Oakville man who is wanted on numerous charges. An arrest warrant is...
Jan 27, 2017
All admissions at a Woodstock nursing home have been halted by the province, as a former employee of...
Jan 27, 2017
A takedown on the Toronto Bound QEW near Burlington Street snarled traffic during the afternoon commute. It's...
Jan 27, 2017
The Hamilton Bulldogs have opened their three game road trip with a loss. Despite rallying from a...
2 hours ago
The views would be AMAZING, but could you handle the height?! The company Quadrangle has 're-imagined'...
5 hours ago
One of the biggest nights in Hollywood is coming up!! The Oscars, which celebrate the best in film,...
Jan 28, 2017
Oh boy!! Every week Jimmy Fallon's 'Hashtags' segment on the Tonight Show absolutely kills me!! This...
ETS Driver attacked Friday afternoon
3 hours ago
Alberta sees New Year spike in flu outbreaks
5 hours ago