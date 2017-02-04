 Skip to Content
Special weather statement issued for Hamilton
5 hours ago
Expect a very rainy Tuesday. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement. They say a low pressure area will bring a significant amount of precipitation to Southern Ontario Tuesday. We could see freezing rain...
Blaze at Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre set by inmate
Feb 04, 2017
A blaze at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre that sent 9 to hospital Friday night, was deliberately...
Hamilton's Muslim community holds open house
Feb 03, 2017
Hamilton's Muslim community is inviting you into its home. Members say they have been "overwhelmed...
Man charged in Belleville Tim Hortons cup theft
Feb 03, 2017
Call it a no-win situation. A 19-year-old man has been charged after a number of Tim Hortons Roll...
St. Joe's Villa beating: protecting the vulnerable
Feb 03, 2017
The Hamilton family of an elderly man who was beaten in his nursing home bed wants to make it sure doesn't...
Sentencing delay for Hamilton man
Feb 03, 2017
A delay in the sentencing for a Hamilton man charged in the drowning death of a child in St. Lucia. Sahab...
Michael Bublé shares good-news update on son, Noah
Feb 03, 2017
Reports out of Argentina began to surface on Thursday morning about Canadian singer Michael Bublé‘s...
Family of beating victim at nursing home wants answers
Feb 03, 2017
The family of an elderly Hamilton man who was beaten in his nursing home bed at St. Joe's Villa wants...
Toronto drug suspect may be in Hamilton
Feb 03, 2017
Toronto police think a woman wanted in a drug investigation could be in the Hamilton area. 29 year...
Halton Police still looking for wanted man
Feb 03, 2017
Halton Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Mississauga man. He faces a handful of charges...
Much of Hamilton's opioid problem is China, Internet
Feb 03, 2017
The source of much of Hamilton's opioid problem is China and the most common place to buy it is the...
Controversial tower proposed in Burlington
Feb 03, 2017
Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring has said his city needs to grow upwards and not out. But a plan for...
Nominees for the 2016 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award
Feb 02, 2017
The nominees for the 2016 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year Award have been named. The Bill Sturrup...
TEASER: Here's your first look at Season 2 of "Stranger Things!"
Feb 04, 2017
Calling all fans of Stranger Things...time to get PUMPED!!! Netflix has released a photo of the first...
WATCH: Zayn releases acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"
Feb 03, 2017
Get ready to swoon! Zayn Malik released an acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - his...
Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage for surprise appearance in Toronto
Feb 03, 2017
WATCH: The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie surprised the audience at a Blue Rodeo concert when he...
Toronto

Shots fired at a passing vehicle in Etobicoke
55 minutes ago
Deadly avalanches in Afghanistan kill over 50 people in three days
3 hours ago
Special weather statement in effect for Toronto and GTA
6 hours ago
Trump Administration denied reinstatement of travel ban by U.S. Court of Appeals
Vancouver

Snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver: Snow tires going fast, ICBC claim calls skyrocket
4 hours ago
Vancouver Canucks lose again at home, to Minnesota Wild
13 hours ago
Lawyers band together, seek stories to battle Trump travel ban
19 hours ago
Community voices concern over Vancouver's Chinatown development plan
Edmonton

Heavy snowfall slams southwestern Alberta
1 hour ago
Oilers outlast Habs in SO
1 hour ago
Assault at youth ranch has Mounties on the hunt
5 hours ago
Alberta Beach garage fire leaves one hospitalized
Winnipeg

Cab Driver Injured In Elmwood Shooting: Unicity
4 hours ago
Investigation Into “A Dog’s Purpose” Finds No Animals Harmed In Making Of Film
10 hours ago
Winnipeggers Walk For Human Rights Following Trump Travel Ban And Quebec Shooting
23 hours ago
HSC Foundation Radiothon Surpasses Donation Record
