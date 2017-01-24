12 hours ago
After being closed most of the night, the Westbound Linc is open to traffic again following a fatal two vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 o'clock Wednesday afternoon near Dartnall Road. Police say it involved a refrigerator...
15 hours ago
Mary Tyler Moore, best known for starring on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 80. TMZ...
13 hours ago
Hamilton police have charged a 48-year-old man after an alleged on-ice fight at a local hockey arena. Police...
19 hours ago
Saying lives are at risk -- a union is sounding the alarm about the cleanliness of Ontario's hospitals...
19 hours ago
The proposal to put an LRT stop at Bay Street has been given the thumbs up from the City's project director. Paul...
19 hours ago
Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has been stripped of a gold medal won in relay event in 2008 in Beijing...
23 hours ago
A Burlington mother's life has been saved with a radical procedure doctors believe had never been done...
23 hours ago
The Hamilton man charged in the drowning death of a child in St. Lucia has entered a guilty plea. Sahab...
23 hours ago
Hamilton Police have made an arrest in a stabbing downtown. Police were called to King Street East,...
Jan 24, 2017
There's a new twist to the uneasy relationship between The City of Hamilton and the Niagara Peninsula...
Jan 24, 2017
An inquest has been announced into a workplace fatality, two summers ago, in Hamilton. It will begin...
Jan 24, 2017
Exhumations of two bodies have been performed as the investigation into the alleged murders of eight...
Hamilton Traffic
Local Sports
Jan 25, 2017
The owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs is happy with how the team's 2018 Memorial Cup bid presentation was...
Feature Poll
Do you think Hamilton will score the win to host the 2018 Memorial Cup?
Voting ends: Jan. 26, 2017 @ 11:59 PM
Entertainment News
1 hour ago
It's coming....really soon!!! While McDonalds started #AllDayBreakfast earlier this month at...
2 hours ago
The movie hits theatres February 9th and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from Taylor Swift and Zayn will...
9 hours ago
Soooo... what would you say is the WORST sound in the world?? Nails on a chalkboard?? People chewing...